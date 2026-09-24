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High Copper Prices and Holidays Prompt Production Cuts, SMM Predicts 10.77% Drop in Operating Rate

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:29 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] High copper prices and the dual pressure of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays led enterprises to take holidays and cut production one after another. SMM expects the operating rate to pull back 10.77 percentage points WoW next week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
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[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] High copper prices and the dual pressur - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)