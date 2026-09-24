Downstream purchases on demand, premiums consolidate within the week [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]

SMM, September 24:

This week, Ningbo spot premiums consolidated, with the average price up 25 yuan/mt WoW. As of Thursday this week, Ningbo spot prices against the 2610 contract were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt, and at a premium of 15 yuan/mt against the Shanghai premium. With the upcoming double holiday, some downstream enterprises continued to stockpile this week, but zinc futures prices largely continued to consolidate at highs. Restocking by mills was mostly need-based, and overall spot trades during the week showed mediocre performance. Traders took a laid-back approach to selling and quoting, and spot premiums are expected to remain firm next week.