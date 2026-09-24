[Indonesia] Currently, HRC prices remain stable at 523 USD/tonne FOB. There has been no change over the last three days, despite some steel mills having lowered their prices. Since then, there has been little or no movement in the market. At present, and possibly in the future, we need to monitor the impact of the long public holiday in China, as Chinese steel products are one of the biggest drivers of the steel market in South-East Asia. Freight costs also need to be monitored as oil prices are rising, although it is unlikely that prices will rise too sharply.