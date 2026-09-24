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Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises

Published: Sep 24, 2026 11:54 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM data, on September 24, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel fell by $103/mt Ni from the previous day, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt fell by $1,643/mt Co. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte rose by $64/mt Ni.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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