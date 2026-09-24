[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B2 inventory hits bottom, H200 long-term agreement falls below 100,000
Indices consolidated across the board today. In east China, the February rental for a batch of 910B rose from 11,500 yuan to 14,000 yuan (up 21.7% month-to-date). Nearly half of the June-August capacity, previously vacant, turned into tight inventory. The operator itself entered the market to rent 10 units, county-level companies' leasable resources hit bottom, and direct supply support at 12,000 yuan weakened. On September 23, 192 H200 PCIe units were listed with five-year closed-end contracts at 98,000 yuan/month/unit (Qinghai, Harbin), marking the first time this model fell below 100,000 yuan. SXM long-term agreement prices were higher, with different configurations and thus not comparable. Domestic upward exploration and H200 PCIe downward exploration narrowed the price band from both directions.