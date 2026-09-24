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[SMM Analysis] Production schedules at some enterprises pulled back, and precursor prices fell under pressure

Published: Sep 24, 2026 10:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate, nickel sulphate, and cobalt sulphate prices falling during the week.

On discounts, for October and Q4 orders, some producers still intend to hold prices firm due to the higher cost of sulphate raw materials in the earlier period. For long-term contracts, some producers' annual contracts were agreed at the beginning of the year, and most producers have not yet raised their coefficients. Downstream acceptance of coefficient increases for quarterly orders also remains weak. Except for some top-tier producers with a certain degree of pricing power, most producers are expected to keep coefficients broadly stable with Q3. For spot orders, given the relatively weak performance of nickel and cobalt salt prices recently, coupled with sluggish downstream demand at some producers, October order coefficients are expected to decline.

On production, top-tier producers' export orders remained strong this month, with production schedules at relatively high levels. However, some domestic top-tier producers saw their willingness to stockpile decline and operating rates fall, as end-use demand fell short of expectations and key raw materials remained tight. Overall, production schedules trended downward this month.

Looking ahead, sulphate prices have yet to show a clear rebound, and pricing for new orders will depend on actual downstream demand in Q4.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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