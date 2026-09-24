Tightened tax invoices raise raw material costs, ADC12 price resilience emerges [SMM cast aluminum alloy morning comment]

[SMM cast aluminum alloy morning comment: Stricter tax invoice policies raise raw material costs, ADC12 price resilience emerges] Yesterday, ADC12 market quotes were largely stable, with the SMM ADC12 price holding steady at 24,500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. On the cost side, aluminum scrap raw material prices saw limited fluctuations, but due to stricter enforcement of tax invoice policies, enterprises faced higher compliance procurement requirements, keeping procurement costs at a relatively high level. Cost support remained strong, and enterprises had limited willingness to proactively lower prices. Although the recent improvement in demand remained relatively limited, pre-holiday stockpiling demand and the rebound in futures provided some support to market sentiment, with some enterprises revising their quotes upward. Overall, industry prices showed strong resilience under cost support, and the market is expected to continue consolidating on a strong note in the short term. Going forward, close attention should be paid to the progress of tax invoice policy enforcement, changes in aluminum scrap raw material supply, futures trends, and downstream stockpiling ahead of the double holidays.