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China Cast Aluminum Alloy Ingots Inventory Down 2,700 mt WoW, Ending Six-Week Buildup Trend

Published: Sep 24, 2026 10:40 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Update] China's social inventory of cast aluminum alloy ingots stood at 31,800 mt this week, down 2,700 mt WoW, ending a six-week streak of inventory buildup. The shift to destocking this week was mainly driven by a widening spot-futures price spread and the release of pre-holiday stockpiling demand, with enterprises showing improved purchasing appetite. The National Day holiday arrives next week, and pre-holiday stockpiling demand may be further released. Social inventory is expected to continue destocking, but whether demand can be sustained after the holiday still warrants attention.
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