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US Services and Manufacturing PMI Increase, Boosting Odds of October Fed Rate Hike

Published: Sep 24, 2026 09:58 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Precious Metal Express] US September services PMI rose to a near five-year high, while manufacturing PMI hit a more than four-year high. Combined with input costs accelerating on higher oil prices, markets reignited concerns over further Fed rate hikes. Following the data, the probability of at least a 25bp rate hike at the October meeting rose to approximately 75%, up from about 53% before the release.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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