Shandong Gold Prioritizes High-Quality Gold Resources in M&A Strategy, Focusing on Major Metallogenic Belts

Shandong Gold stated at its 2026 semi-annual results briefing held on September 24 that the company has always been committed to seeking high-quality gold resources in China and overseas. In selecting M&A targets, the company prioritizes targets located on major metallogenic belts, with large resource reserves and significant potential for future exploration-driven reserve growth; under equal conditions, producing mines are given priority. For overseas targets, the company also takes into account factors such as the political situation and investment environment of the host country, so as to minimize investment risks as much as possible. The company is currently actively advancing several M&A projects.