logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE lead 2611 contract meets resistance at previous high, volume shrinks and open interest declines as it shifts to high-level consolidation [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 08:43 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 24:

The LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,936.5/mt on September 23, moved lower after a higher open in the Asian session, consolidated at lows during European trading hours, dipped again in the evening to a low of $1,915.5/mt, rebounded slightly in the early morning, and finally closed at $1,923.0/mt, down $9.0/mt or 0.47% from the previous trading day's closing price. It traded in a range of $1,915.5–1,939.0/mt throughout the day, with volume of 5,968 lots and open interest of 190,280 lots, forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart.

The most-traded SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,295 yuan/mt in the night session, briefly shot up to a high of 16,380 yuan/mt after the open, then moved sideways in the 16,285–16,380 yuan/mt range, and finally closed at 16,320 yuan/mt, down 15 yuan/mt or 0.09% from the previous trading day's closing price, with volume of 26,066 lots and open interest of 72,177 lots.

Overall, SHFE and LME lead were repeatedly rejected below previous highs with shrinking volume and falling open interest, reflecting continued profit-taking by bulls at highs while bears did not actively add shorts to push prices down. In nature, this is profit digestion at highs after the rally. In addition, with KDJ turning down from overbought territory, the short-term trend has shifted from rapid gains to consolidation at highs.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Fundamentals bullish factors exhausted, lead prices pull back from highs [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
26 mins ago
Fundamentals bullish factors exhausted, lead prices pull back from highs [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Read More
Fundamentals bullish factors exhausted, lead prices pull back from highs [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Fundamentals bullish factors exhausted, lead prices pull back from highs [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
26 mins ago
SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
14 hours ago
SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Read More
SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
14 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
17 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 23 Sep , 2026
17 hours ago
Related News
news
Fundamentals bullish factors exhausted, lead prices pull back from highs [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Sep 24, 2026 08:43 (GMT+8)
news
SHFE lead 2611 contract overbought pullback, closing down 0.58% [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Sep 23, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Sep 23, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)
news
Secondary Lead: Tight Spot Supply Supports Suppliers Holding Prices Firm; Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Average [SMM Lead Daily Review]
Sep 23, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here