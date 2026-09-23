logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

2026 National Day Holiday Copper Processing Enterprise Shutdown Survey - Wire and Cable [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
[SMM Analysis: 2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdown Plans – Wire and Cable] The National Day holiday is just around the corner, and most wire and cable enterprises have completed their holiday shutdown and production plan arrangements for their workshops. SMM conducted a survey on the holiday arrangements of some copper wire and cable enterprises in the industry and compiled the results as follows...

As the National Day holiday approaches, SMM conducted an in-depth survey on holiday production arrangements at 14 major domestic wire and cable enterprises, with a combined sample capacity of 1.444 million mt. Details are as follows:

    Based on holiday data, the average holiday duration for sampled enterprises this year was 2.07 days, flat YoY.However, the total statutory National Day holiday was reduced from 8 days last year to 7 days this year, meaning the relative duration of actual production stoppages and leave arrangements increased. Holiday strategies diverged significantly among enterprises. Large-scale leading wire and cable enterprises mostly chose to continue production or implement minor production cuts to ensure continuity in project delivery. In contrast, small and medium-sized wire and cable factories showed greater production flexibility, with those facing weak orders proactively extending shutdown periods and arranging leave as needed to reduce production and raw material holding costs.

    Regarding pre-holiday raw material stockpiling, constrained by high copper prices and high premiums, wire and cable enterprises showed generally weak willingness to stockpile raw materials. Most factories reduced advance stockpiling and instead made cautious purchases as needed based on order progress, avoiding inventory impairment risks from copper price fluctuations.

    According to SMM, in terms of order performance, weak end-use demand combined with elevated copper prices suppressed downstream purchase willingness. New orders at enterprises were not smoothly connected, and some factories' orders on hand were not enough to support full-capacity production during the holiday. Additionally, rising copper prices drove up raw material costs, causing enterprises to incur losses on some low-priced orders taken earlier, with overall profit margins severely squeezed. Meanwhile, the rise in copper prices pushed up current raw material procurement costs, and many enterprises found previously accepted low-priced orders falling into losses, with industry-wide profit margins continuously compressed. By end-user segment, the power sector was supported by rigid power grid orders, and new energy demand still showed resilience, but overall end-use orders did not see a substantive recovery in the traditional peak season.

    Looking ahead to October, copper prices are expected to remain above 110,000, continuing to suppress downstream purchasing enthusiasm, with many wire and cable enterprises cautious about future demand.The market has concerns about the pace of State Grid and Southern Power Grid copper wire and cable procurement releases in October. Combined with the continuation of weak early demand, "underperform in peak season" will become the mainstream judgment for the October consumer market. However, copper price movements still need to be monitored; if copper prices show room for a pullback, orders are expected to see marginal recovery.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
4 hours ago
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Read More
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
4 hours ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
4 hours ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
Read More
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
4 hours ago
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
4 hours ago
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
Read More
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
China Mining Resources Group (Sinomine Resource Group) announced that its Kitumba copper mine project in Zambia's Central Province has commenced full-line trial production, marking the transition of the project's mining and beneficiation facilities from construction into the production ramp-up stage.​ According to the company's latest announcement, production preparations for the mining and beneficiation facilities were completed on September 21, 2026, local time in Zambia, after which full-line ore feeding officially began. Copper concentrate is being produced during the trial-production phase.​ The company said it will determine whether the copper concentrate produced during this stage will be sold externally or retained as feedstock for the project's downstream smelting facilities, taking into account copper concentrate market conditions and progress on construction of the smelting project.​ Kitumba is being developed as an integrated mining, beneficiation and smelting project in the Mumbwa area of Zambia's Central Province. The project has a designed raw ore processing capacity of 3.5 million mt/year and cathode copper capacity of 35,000 mt/year. At full production, the project is expected to produce an average of approximately 33,000 mt/year of cathode copper and 55,000 mt/year of copper concentrate.​ The project has a designed operating life of 15 years, with total copper metal production estimated at approximately 570,200 mt over the operating period.​ Construction of Kitumba's smelting facilities remains underway. Sinomine expects production preparation or trial production for the smelting facilities to be completed in Q4 2026, with formal production scheduled to begin in Q1 2027.​ The commencement of full-line trial production marks a key step in the development of the Kitumba project as its mining and beneficiation facilities enter the operational ramp-up stage. Copper concentrate produced during the initial phase could either enter the market or be retained for downstream processing, depending on market conditions and progress at the smelting facilities. Attention will now turn to the pace of the project's ramp-up and progress toward the planned start of formal smelting operations in Q1 2027.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
August Trade Deficit Widens, Divergence Emerges in Copper Foil Imports and Exports
Sep 23, 2026 20:37 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Copper Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Copper Cathode Rod [SMM Analysis]
Sep 23, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
news
Sinomine's Kitumba Copper Mine in Zambia Begins Full-Line Trial Production
Sep 23, 2026 20:02 (GMT+8)
news
Meridian Mining Completes Cabaçal Copper-Gold DFS, Targets 4.5 Mt/y Processing Expansion
Sep 23, 2026 19:58 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here