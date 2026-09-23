Magnesium Ingot Prices Hold Steady and Consolidate; Pre-Holiday Restocking Winds Down, Trading Thins [SMM Magnesium Ingot Spot Report]

SMM September 22 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for GB 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,750-15,850 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for GB 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,700-15,800 yuan/mt; China FOB prices were reported at $2,250-2,350/mt.

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in major producing areas were concentrated at 15,750-15,800 yuan/mt, flat from yesterday. Supply side, some producers have completed their spot shipment plans and are holding prices firm while holding back from selling; other producers are steadily advancing futures sales during the National Day holiday. Although market prices dipped to 15,700 yuan/mt, these were mainly futures quotations. Demand side, pre-holiday restocking is nearing its end, market transactions are turning sluggish, and trading sentiment is gradually cooling. Overall, magnesium ingot prices are expected to consolidate in the short term.