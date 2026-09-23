logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Market Update — September 23, 2026

Published: Sep 23, 2026 14:59 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indonesia's nickel ore market remained stable on September 23, with SMM assessments for Indonesian nickel ore delivered to destination ports unchanged across major grades:

Ni 1.2%: $26.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.3%: $28.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.4%: $51.8/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.5%: $58.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.6%: $63.4/wmt, unchanged.

In the market, additional 2026 RKAB approvals are gradually entering the market, helping ease the earlier shortage of nickel ore. However, the total additional quota has yet to be officially announced, and the pace of quota execution remains a key factor for subsequent ore supply and smelter production.

Meanwhile, El Niño-driven drought has emerged as a new supply-side concern. IMIP confirmed that water shortages have forced some smelters to reduce NPI production, although operations have not been halted.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] IMIP’s water-related NPI cuts meet weak stainless steel demand
14 mins ago
[SMM Analysis] IMIP’s water-related NPI cuts meet weak stainless steel demand
Read More
[SMM Analysis] IMIP’s water-related NPI cuts meet weak stainless steel demand
[SMM Analysis] IMIP’s water-related NPI cuts meet weak stainless steel demand
IMIP’s RKEF NPI plants have begun cutting operating loads by 30–40% amid water shortages. Prolonged cuts could reduce cumulative NPI output by over 100 kt, equivalent to more than 11 kt of nickel at an 11% grade. Meanwhile, weak demand is expected to lower China’s October 300-series stainless output by over 100 kt. Elevated NPI inventories could cushion the initial impact, with price support depending on the disruption’s duration and downstream buying.
14 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
43 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 23 Sep , 2026
43 mins ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
3 hours ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
Read More
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
According to SMM data, on September 23, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel fell by $114/mt Ni from the previous day, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt fell by $574/mt Co. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte rose by $51/mt Ni.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] IMIP’s water-related NPI cuts meet weak stainless steel demand
Sep 23, 2026 16:23 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 23)
Sep 23, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)
news
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Rises
Sep 23, 2026 13:26 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Nickel Midday Review] Nickel prices rose sharply on September 23, with production cuts at a nickel pig iron plant in Indonesia's IMIP industrial park
Sep 23, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)