Indonesia's nickel ore market remained stable on September 23, with SMM assessments for Indonesian nickel ore delivered to destination ports unchanged across major grades:

Ni 1.2%: $26.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.3%: $28.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.4%: $51.8/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.5%: $58.5/wmt, unchanged.

Ni 1.6%: $63.4/wmt, unchanged.

In the market, additional 2026 RKAB approvals are gradually entering the market, helping ease the earlier shortage of nickel ore. However, the total additional quota has yet to be officially announced, and the pace of quota execution remains a key factor for subsequent ore supply and smelter production.

Meanwhile, El Niño-driven drought has emerged as a new supply-side concern. IMIP confirmed that water shortages have forced some smelters to reduce NPI production, although operations have not been halted.