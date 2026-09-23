Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Hunan-based Xuetian Salt Industry plans to acquire 100% of Hebei Kuntian New Energy through a combination of share issuance and cash payment, marking its entry into the lithium-ion battery anode-material sector. Hebei Kuntian produces artificial graphite, silicon-based and hard-carbon anode materials for energy storage. However, one of the transaction counterparties has been placed under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for suspected insider trading, creating uncertainty over whether the restructuring can proceed smoothly.