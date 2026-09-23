Pylontech held a mass-production ceremony for its 588Ah and 601Ah large-capacity ESS cells at its Hefei base on Sep 21. Cumulative output has exceeded 100MWh, and the cells are already used in its new PyOcean 6.25MWh and 8MWh utility-scale systems, which have won orders and shipped. The 601Ah cell reaches 425.8Wh/L volumetric energy density, over 12,000 cycles and 96.5% energy efficiency. The Hefei line is 100% automated in core processes, with full lifecycle traceability for every cell.