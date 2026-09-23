logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[ESS: Pylontech's 588Ah/601Ah large-format ESS cells enter mass production]

Published: Sep 23, 2026 13:44 (GMT+8)
Pylontech held a mass-production ceremony for its 588Ah and 601Ah large-capacity ESS cells at its Hefei base on Sep 21. Cumulative output has exceeded 100MWh, and the cells are already used in its new PyOcean 6.25MWh and 8MWh utility-scale systems, which have won orders and shipped. The 601Ah cell reaches 425.8Wh/L volumetric energy density, over 12,000 cycles and 96.5% energy efficiency. The Hefei line is 100% automated in core processes, with full lifecycle traceability for every cell.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System
Sep 22, 2026 08:33 (GMT+8)
Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System
Read More
Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System
Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System
Envision Energy announced on September 21 that it had successfully energized a 25 MW/125 MWh LFP battery system at OCP Green Energy’s Benguerir mining site in Morocco. The system is undergoing testing before commercial operation and will shift surplus daytime solar power to peak-demand hours. It is designed to reduce the site’s peak-hour electricity bill by approximately 25%.
Sep 22, 2026 08:33 (GMT+8)
Yuedong New Energy Breaks Ground on Semi-Solid Battery Project in Yancheng, Targets 2026 Production
Sep 20, 2026 09:19 (GMT+8)
Yuedong New Energy Breaks Ground on Semi-Solid Battery Project in Yancheng, Targets 2026 Production
Read More
Yuedong New Energy Breaks Ground on Semi-Solid Battery Project in Yancheng, Targets 2026 Production
Yuedong New Energy Breaks Ground on Semi-Solid Battery Project in Yancheng, Targets 2026 Production
On September 17, Yuedong New Energy’s semi-solid battery PACK and containerized energy-storage project officially broke ground in Yancheng, Jiangsu. Once completed, the project will have annual production capacity of 5 GWh for semi-solid battery PACKs and energy-storage containers. The project currently has orders worth more than RMB 100 million and is scheduled to complete plant renovation and equipment commissioning in November, with commercial production targeted for the end of 2026.
Sep 20, 2026 09:19 (GMT+8)
Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Sep 20, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Read More
Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Hunan-based Xuetian Salt Industry plans to acquire 100% of Hebei Kuntian New Energy through a combination of share issuance and cash payment, marking its entry into the lithium-ion battery anode-material sector. Hebei Kuntian produces artificial graphite, silicon-based and hard-carbon anode materials for energy storage. However, one of the transaction counterparties has been placed under investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for suspected insider trading, creating uncertainty over whether the restructuring can proceed smoothly.
Sep 20, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Envision Energy Energizes Morocco’s First Large-Scale LFP Battery System
Sep 22, 2026 08:33 (GMT+8)
news
Yuedong New Energy Breaks Ground on Semi-Solid Battery Project in Yancheng, Targets 2026 Production
Sep 20, 2026 09:19 (GMT+8)
news
Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Lithium-Ion Battery Sector Amid Insider Trading Probe
Sep 20, 2026 09:17 (GMT+8)
news
CATL and BME Partner to Build 5 GWh Battery Plant in Egypt, Targeting Local Content Rate of 40%
Sep 20, 2026 09:11 (GMT+8)