The EU is expected to publish its updated list in October, with the two Alang yards potentially becoming the first Indian facilities to receive EU approval. European recycling interests have urged the European Commission to remove India’s YSI Recyclers and Shree Ram from the proposed update of the EU-approved ship recycling facilities list, mainly citing concerns over the beaching method used at Alang and the control of oil and other pollutants. No facility from India, Bangladesh or Pakistan has so far been included on the EU list. Meanwhile, eight major shipping associations, including BIMCO, Intertanko, Intercargo and the International Chamber of Shipping have supported the inclusion of the two yards, saying inspection reports showed they meet EU requirements and highlighting improvements made by Indian yards in recent years.