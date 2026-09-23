[SMM Computing Power News] 910C Cluster Price Drops to 65,000, 158 Units Released for Rent in Batches

SMM has learned that the 910C 752T online rental cluster continues to be offered for rent, with five batches of 48, 48, 16, 16, and 30 units respectively, totaling 158 units, at a monthly rent of 65,000 yuan per unit per month, down 1,000 yuan or 1.5% from the previous quote of 66,000 yuan for the same cluster. On the same day, another small batch of 2 units was also quoted at 65,000 yuan. SMM believes that quotes for this model have converged between clusters and scattered volumes, with no price spread emerging from scale differences, and the price center has shifted slightly downward.