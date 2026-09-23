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[SMM Computing Power Flash] 910C 752T small batch quoted at 65,000, flat compared to cluster price

Published: Sep 23, 2026 11:33 (GMT+8)
SMM has learned that two newly released 910C 752T units are now available for external ordering at a monthly rental of 65,000 yuan per unit per month. Previously, the online cluster of this model (158 units) was quoted at 66,000 yuan, making this order 1,000 yuan lower, a decrease of 1.5%. During the same period, the annual rental for the H800 was 69,000 yuan, making this order 4,000 yuan lower. SMM believes that the small-batch and cluster-batch quotes for this model are now basically flat, with no price spread formed by the scale difference, and the price center is temporarily stable at around 65,000 yuan.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SMM has learned that two newly released 910C 752T units are now availa - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)