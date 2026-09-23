[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta breaks 40,000, domestic cluster prices pull back
Today, only the A100 Yangtze River Delta index adjusted: the highest monthly rental rose +5.26% to 40,000 yuan, breaking the 40,000 mark, and the highest card-hour rate rose +5.15% to 6.94 yuan, while the average monthly rental increased +2.74% to 37,500 yuan, with the lowest remaining unchanged at 35,000 yuan. On the domestic side, the 910C cluster dropped to 65,000 yuan (−1.5%, on par with bulk volume), the 910B3 for immediate delivery did not secure a premium, while the relocatable 910B4/B3 held steady at 20,000 yuan (a 33% premium over online prices); the Atlas 300I Duo was first procured at 6,000 yuan to fill the price gap, and the H800 annual rental was confirmed for the second time at 69,000 yuan.