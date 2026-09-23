MIIT Announces First National Emerging Industry Demo Base Candidates, Incl. Low-Altitude Equipment

【MIIT Announces First Batch of National Emerging Industry Demonstration Base Candidates, Including Low-Altitude Equipment Sector】China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced on September 18 the first batch of candidates for National Emerging Industry Development Demonstration Bases, comprising 21 park-type and 112 enterprise-type candidates. The selection covers fields including artificial intelligence, smart connected new energy vehicles, advanced energy storage equipment manufacturing, biomanufacturing, intelligent robotics, low-altitude equipment, and commercial aerospace. Candidates that pass evaluation after the establishment period will be officially designated as "National Emerging Industry Development Demonstration Bases." In the low-altitude equipment sector, AVIC (Chengdu) UAS Co., Ltd. was among those selected.