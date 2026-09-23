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Global Smart Glasses Shipments Up 35.3% to 3.547M in Q2, China Sees First-Ever Decline

Published: Sep 23, 2026 09:52 (GMT+8)
【Global Smart Glasses Shipments Up 35.3% to 3.547M in Q2, China Sees First-Ever Decline】Global smart glasses shipments reached 3.547 million units in Q2 2026, up 35.3% year-on-year, bringing H1 cumulative shipments to 7.114 million units, up 70.5% YoY. By category, audio and audio-capture glasses shipped 2.494 million units (+54%), AR/ER glasses 505,000 units (+75.7%), and VR/MR headsets 548,000 units (-23.3%). China's market shipped 611,000 units in Q2, down 8.0% YoY — its first-ever decline.

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