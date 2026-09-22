Vedanta's KCM restarts Nchanga copper smelter after 106-day overhaul

Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines has resumed operations at its Nchanga copper smelter in Chingola, Zambia, after more than three months of maintenance and rehabilitation, the company said on 21 September. Built at a cost of US$350 million and commissioned in 2010, Nchanga is one of Zambia's largest copper processors with annual capacity of 311,000 tonnes. The shutdown was initially scheduled for 60 days but extended to 106 days after detailed inspections found additional critical work; the refurbishment cost about US$40 million, the first major overhaul in eight years. The plant cast its first copper anode after restart. KCM produced 80,215 tonnes of copper in 2025, and Vedanta targets annual output of 300,000 tonnes by 2030. The restart supports Zambia's goal of lifting national copper production to 3 million tonnes by 2031 from 890,346 tonnes in 2025.