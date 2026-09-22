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China Reports Significant Mineral Exploration Breakthroughs, Adding Vast Oil, Gas, and Metal Reserves

Published: Sep 23, 2026 00:41 (GMT+8)
The State Council Information Office held a themed press conference under the series "A Good Start to the 15th Five-Year Plan" to brief on promoting the safe, efficient, and sustainable use of natural resources.According to the officials present, breakthroughs in mineral exploration have delivered encouraging results. From January to August, China's newly added recoverable reserves included nearly 70 million mt of oil and 610 billion m³ of natural gas. The Chating copper-gold mine in Anhui and the Zhugongtang lead-zinc mine in Guizhou each recorded newly added resources at a super-large scale.

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