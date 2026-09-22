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Zimbabwe Reaches Financing Deal to Upgrade Chirundu Border Post, Easing Logistics on Key African Corridor

Published: Sep 23, 2026 00:23 (GMT+8)

The Zimbabwean government announced on Tuesday that it has reached a financing agreement for upgrading the Chirundu border post on the border with Zambia, aiming to ease logistics delays on this key corridor connecting the Central African copper belt with southern African ports.

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development said in a statement on Tuesday that the agreement between the Zimbabwean government and private-sector partner Chirundu Border Consortium has cleared the way for construction of the project.The Chirundu border post, which opened in 2009 as Africa's first "one-stop" border post, is a key hub on the North-South Corridor, handling freight operations between the ports of South Africa and Mozambique and the Zambia-DRC copper belt.Freight passing through the post includes copper, cobalt, fuel, mining equipment, chemical reagents, fertilizers, and other bulk commodities, with trucks frequently facing bottlenecks and long delays.

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