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[SMM Computing Power News] Sichuan data center: 5 units of 8-card 4090 full machines, annual rental at 7,300 yuan per unit per month

Published: Sep 22, 2026 18:27 (GMT+8)
SMM has learned that a certain data center in Sichuan recently publicly listed five 8-card RTX 4090 (24G) full units for external rental, configured with dual AMD EPYC 7K62 (2.6GHz, 48 cores and 96 threads), DDR4 768G memory (64G×12), 480GB SATA SSD system drives ×2, and a 7.68TB U.2 NVMe data drive ×1. The rental term is annual, with a quoted price of 7,300 yuan per unit per month (on an 8-card full-unit basis). The total monthly rent for the five units amounts to 36,500 yuan, with bandwidth billed separately at 10 yuan per M. In the same listing, bandwidth fees are itemized separately from the machine-time price and are not directly comparable to bundled quotes that include bandwidth.

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