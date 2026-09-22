[SMM Computing Power Daily] DDR5 Price Spread Halved, PRO6000 Quoted Price Difference at 2.4x

September 22: In the memory channel market, the first unilateral price concession by sellers occurred this round—DDR5 64G mainstream shipment interest surged 57.3% week over week, while purchase interest rose only 2.8%. The median offer price dropped from 19,165 yuan to 18,036 yuan, down 5.9%, and the bid-ask spread narrowed from 2,433 yuan to 1,157 yuan, nearly halving. Over the same period, original manufacturers' contract prices were still rising, creating a divergence between the two ends. On the hardware side, the much-discussed "PRO6000" in the channel actually refers to four specifications, with quotes ranging from 68,300 yuan/piece to 166,000 yuan/piece, a 2.43-fold difference. After breaking down the specifications, the three mainstream specifications each