SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 22

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, the increase in Pr-Nd oxide prices gave back some gains, but prices remained relatively firm, supported by news of purchases by large manufacturers, with some enterprises reporting a small volume of follow-up transactions. Gadolinium oxide continued to consolidate, with sellers maintaining their original prices and actual shipments struggling to make a breakthrough. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy showed a pace of slight pullback at the high end and stability at the low end. Although actual transactions for Pr-Nd alloy gradually followed through, downstream magnetic material enterprises remained cautious about accepting high prices, with weak sentiment to rush to buy amid continuous price rises, and actual negotiations still centered on rigid demand for small orders. Gadolinium iron extended its consolidation during the day, with holders making no adjustments to their quotes and new orders continuing to follow through slowly.