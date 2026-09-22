[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums

Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning are relatively stable, with current 66% grade iron ore concentrates at an ex-works price of 710-720 yuan/mt on a wet basis excluding tax. Local iron ore concentrate resources remain tight overall, providing some support to ore prices. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening profit losses, and their overall desire to bargain down prices is relatively strong. However, imported iron ore prices have been trending relatively firm recently, which may lift sentiment for domestic ore prices. Overall, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate in the doldrums in the short term. [SMM Steel]