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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning consolidate in the doldrums

Published: Sep 22, 2026 17:16 (GMT+8)
Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning are relatively stable, with current 66% grade iron ore concentrates at a wet basis, tax-exclusive ex-works price of 710-720 yuan/mt. Local iron ore concentrate resources remain tight overall, providing some support for ore prices. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening profit losses, leading to a relatively strong desire to bargain down prices, though imported iron ore prices have shown relatively strong momentum recently.

Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning are relatively stable, with current 66% grade iron ore concentrates at an ex-works price of 710-720 yuan/mt on a wet basis excluding tax. Local iron ore concentrate resources remain tight overall, providing some support to ore prices. On the demand side, steel mills are facing deepening profit losses, and their overall desire to bargain down prices is relatively strong. However, imported iron ore prices have been trending relatively firm recently, which may lift sentiment for domestic ore prices. Overall, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate in the doldrums in the short term. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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