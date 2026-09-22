【SMM Magnesium On September 22, Yongmaotai announced that it plans to raise no more than 998 million yuan through a private placement. Of this amount, 520 million yuan will be invested in the intelligent manufacturing project of magnesium alloy precision components. Once the project reaches its designed capacity, it will be able to produce 4.5 million magnesium alloy automotive parts and 350,000 sets of lightweight components for intelligent robots annually. Currently, the company has established more than 20 magnesium alloy die-casting production lines, covering models ranging from 650 to 7000T, and has ordered 10 semi-solid equipment units. It has also established cooperation with major automakers such as XPeng and BYD. With the implementation of the private placement project, the production capacity of magnesium alloy precision manufacturing is expected to accelerate, and lightweight components for robots may become a new growth point.】