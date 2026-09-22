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Jiangsu Yimeitai Delivers Advanced Magnesium Alloy Production Lines to Zhejiang, Reducing Energy Consumption by 60%

Published: Sep 22, 2026 15:23 (GMT+8)
【SMM Magnesium Flash】Recently, Jiangsu Yimeitai officially delivered a batch of 10 full-series magnesium alloy semi-solid forming production lines and supporting automation systems to the Zhejiang market, marking its first large-scale entry into the Zhejiang market. This batch of equipment covers different tonnage models and comes with a complete process plan, enabling no exposure to high-temperature metal liquid, no SF₆ harmful gas, and a 60% reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional processes. With the decline in equipment costs and the improvement in process maturity, magnesium alloy semi-solid forming is penetrating from high-end pilot projects in leading automobile companies to broader civilian manufacturing markets such as automotive and motorcycle parts, and 3C structural components.

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