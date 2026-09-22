Inventory Buildup Did Not Continue; Spot Aluminum Stabilizes and Improves [SMM South China Aluminum Spot Daily Review]

SMM, September 22:
Aluminum prices continued to edge lower today, while the spot market stabilized and improved. The inventory buildup did not persist, with arrivals into China still limited. Market participants held prices firm and showed a more resolute attitude toward holding back from selling, with some even actively attempting to push prices higher. Mainstream transactions were concluded at a slight premium, and spot availability remained tight. With the two holidays approaching, stocking demand was released to some extent. Buying-side expectations turned more positive, with many following through and accepting the firm prices. Overall, the market showed a pattern of tight supply and strong demand, with brisk trading. Spot transactions were concentrated at premiums of 210–250 yuan/mt over the SHFE aluminum 2610 contract.