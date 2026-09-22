[SMM Tungsten Express] Vietnam's Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR) is expanding its tungsten business through resource development, processing capabilities and international partnerships. Its Nui Phao mine is one of the largest operating tungsten mines outside China, with Masan Tungsten Chemicals capacity at approximately 9,345 tpa. The company is advancing approximately 115 million tonnes of polymetallic tungsten resources at the Nui Phao Expansion and Nui Chiem areas, potentially extending operations by 20-30 years. Its partnership with South Korea's GB Innovation will enable processing of third-party feedstock in Vietnam, with plans to increase tungsten oxide capacity to over 8,000 tpa. H1 2026 net profit after tax reached VND 2,202 billion, compared with a loss of VND 216 billion a year