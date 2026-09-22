logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[US chip stocks rally collectively, AMD joins the trillion-dollar market cap club]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 10:07 (GMT+8)
Driven by sustained growth in AI demand, chip stocks broadly rose during the US session, with AMD (AMD.O) surging more than 9% intraday to a record high of $613.92, pushing the company's market capitalization past $1 trillion. AMD is regarded as one of the foremost competitors to AI leader Nvidia (NVDA.O) in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market. AMD became the fourth US chipmaker to surpass a $1 trillion market value, following Nvidia, Broadcom (AVGO.O), and Micron Technology (MU.O). Nvidia crossed the $1 trillion mark in 2023 and is now the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalization exceeding $5 trillion. On Monday, most chip stocks rose in tandem. Intel (INTC.O) climbed about 11% intraday, Qualcomm (QCOM.O) gained 4.1%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 2.6% to a one-month high.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
After bearish factors digested and macro guidance temporarily absent, the center of the most-traded SHFE tin contract returns to 410,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]
3 hours ago
After bearish factors digested and macro guidance temporarily absent, the center of the most-traded SHFE tin contract returns to 410,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]
Read More
After bearish factors digested and macro guidance temporarily absent, the center of the most-traded SHFE tin contract returns to 410,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]
After bearish factors digested and macro guidance temporarily absent, the center of the most-traded SHFE tin contract returns to 410,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]
[SMM Tin Midday Review: After Bearish Factors Were Digested and Macro Guidance Was Temporarily Absent, the Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract's Center Returned to 410,000]
3 hours ago
[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
5 hours ago
[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
Read More
[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
Google has launched a new laptop product line called Googlebook, with a starting price of $899, marking the company's entry into the high-end laptop market, targeting users including Android phone users and programmers. The company hopes that through this product, its Gemini AI assistant will become a core part of the laptop user experience. The company is attempting to build a laptop ecosystem aimed at high-end Android phone users, similar to the collaborative experience between Apple's MacBook and iPhone, with the goal of establishing a more tightly integrated device ecosystem. The low-end price of the Googlebook is lower than the MacBook Air, which starts at $1,299, but Google stated that the product is not intended to replace Chromebooks, nor is it a general-purpose laptop for all users.
5 hours ago
[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]
5 hours ago
[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]
Read More
[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]
[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]
The General Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government issued the Several Measures for Promoting Stable Economic Improvement in Hubei Province by Combining Short-Term and Long-Term Approaches in Q3 and Q4, which proposes to step up efforts to advance the construction of the "six networks." A project reserve pool and an annual list of major projects will be established, and preliminary work funds from provincial budget investment will be allocated to support the advancement of major projects. Support will be given to localities in actively exploring the "integrated plant-network and comprehensive water supply and drainage management" model as well as franchise operation models, and various enterprises will be encouraged to participate in the "investment, construction, management, and operation" of urban underground pipeline networks. Reforms to assetize state-owned water resources and water projects will be deepened, and the modern green water economy will be cultivated and expanded. "Computing power vouchers" will be issued, subsidy ratios will be raised, and service models such as models and tokens will be included in the scope of subsidies, so as to effectively lower the threshold for small and medium-sized enterprises and science and innovation teams to access computing power. Support will be given to market entities and industrial parks with green electricity consumption demand, such as newly built load centers and export-oriented enterprises, in utilizing surrounding new energy resources to carry out direct green electricity connections.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
After bearish factors digested and macro guidance temporarily absent, the center of the most-traded SHFE tin contract returns to 410,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]
Sep 22, 2026 11:40 (GMT+8)
news
[Google targets the high-end laptop market, launching the Googlebook at $899]
Sep 22, 2026 10:09 (GMT+8)
news
[Hubei: Issuing "computing power vouchers," raising subsidy ratios, and including service models such as models and yuan in the subsidy scope]
Sep 22, 2026 10:09 (GMT+8)
news
[Samsung HBM4 capacity may double next year]
Sep 22, 2026 10:08 (GMT+8)