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[SMM PV Flash] ACEN Relinquishes Rights to Around 456 MW of Philippine Solar Projects

Published: Sep 22, 2026 09:41 (GMT+8)
ACEN disclosed on 21 September that subsidiaries Abagat Energy and SolarAce2 Energy had voluntarily relinquished solar energy operating contracts for projects in Pagbilao and Botolan on 11 and 17 September, respectively, representing planned capacities of approximately 336 MW and 120 MW. The Pagbilao project faced significant land-acquisition challenges, while the Botolan project was constrained by site-access issues. Both projects remained at an early development stage, had not reached final investment decision and had not begun commercial operation; the move therefore removes pipeline capacity rather than operating assets, and ACEN said it would have no material effect on its operations.

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