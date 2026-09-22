EGA to Pilot E40 Smelting Tech at Al Taweelah, Aiming for Higher Output and Lower Energy Use

[SMM Aluminum Express News] Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will pilot its new E40 smelting technology on 13 DX reduction cells at the Al Taweelah smelter, targeting higher aluminum output with lower energy consumption. If subsequently deployed across all 808 DX cells in Potlines 1 and 2, EGA estimates the upgrade could increase hot-metal production by around 67,000 tonnes/year, while reducing net specific energy consumption and associated power-generation CO₂ emissions by approximately 6% per tonne of aluminum produced. EGA has accelerated the E40 pilot so the modifications can be installed during the ongoing restoration of Al Taweelah following the March 28 shutdown. The technology is designed as a retrofit for existing DX cells, allowing EGA to extract additional production from its existing smelting infrastructure rather than constructing a new potline. The company will use the 13-cell pilot to validate performance before deciding on wider deployment across the 808-cell fleet.