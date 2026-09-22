ADC12 Market Stable, Few Price Cuts Amid High Costs and Weak Demand Recovery
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Daily Review] ADC12 market quotes were largely stable today, with only a few enterprises lowering prices by 100 yuan/mt. Although aluminum prices and futures pulled back, constrained by high costs, enterprises showed relatively limited willingness to proactively cut prices, and sentiment to hold prices firm persisted in the market. ADC12 prices are expected to continue a sideways consolidation pattern in the short term, with cost support and compliant procurement pressure limiting the downside, while weak demand recovery will also cap the elasticity of further price rises.