logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Copper Prices Close Higher Both Domestically and Abroad; Stockpiling and Destocking Support Futures [SMM Copper Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 09:03 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 22: Overnight, LME copper opened at $14,683.5/mt. In early trading, copper prices moved straight up to a high of $14,774/mt, then drifted lower to $14,632.5/mt. Prices then consolidated in a narrow range and eventually settled at $14,664.5/mt, up 0.7%. Trading volume reached 21,700 lots, and open interest stood at 267,000 lots, up 2,264 lots from the previous trading day, driven by bullish positioning. Overnight, the most-traded SHFE copper 2610 contract gapped up to 111,380 yuan/mt at the open, then drifted lower to a low of 110,510 yuan/mt. It subsequently consolidated in a narrow range and settled at 110,709 yuan/mt, up 0.67%. Trading volume reached 31,600 lots, and open interest stood at 148,000 lots, up 340 lots from the previous trading day, also driven by bullish positioning. On the macro front, US Fed officials sent hawkish signals, saying rates would need to rise if inflation does not pull back. In the Middle East, Iran will sell a seized US vessel to pay compensation, an oil tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the US plans to allocate $5 billion to rebuild Middle East energy facilities, the closure of a Libyan pipeline caused production to plunge, Iran's foreign minister arrived in New York, and the UK agreed to provide air-to-air refueling for Saudi Arabia. In China, Xi Jinping will visit the US from September 23 to 25. The pullback in crude oil eased inflation pressure, and with the holiday approaching and pre-holiday stockpiling expectations building, demand recovered modestly while inventories continued to decline, overall supportive for copper prices. Fundamentals side, available supply remained tight during the day, Shanghai inventories drew down sharply, and imported supply was limited, keeping the overall supply situation tight. Demand side, downstream pre-holiday stockpiling demand was released, purchasing sentiment rebounded notably, purchase willingness strengthened, and overall transactions performed well. Inventory side, as of Monday, September 21, SMM copper inventories in mainstream regions across China fell 14,500 mt WoW to 74,800 mt, down 65,300 mt from 140,100 mt in the same period last year. Overall, copper prices are expected to hold up well in a narrow range today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Vedanta's KCM Nchanga Copper Smelter Resumes Operations After Maintenance
26 mins ago
Vedanta's KCM Nchanga Copper Smelter Resumes Operations After Maintenance
Read More
Vedanta's KCM Nchanga Copper Smelter Resumes Operations After Maintenance
Vedanta's KCM Nchanga Copper Smelter Resumes Operations After Maintenance
SMM, September 22: According to foreign media reports on September 21, Vedanta Resources' Zambian subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said its Nchanga copper smelter has resumed operations after more than three months of maintenance and repair work. The smelter was commissioned in 2010 with a construction investment of approximately $350 million and has an annual production capacity of 311,000 mt of copper. The shutdown maintenance was originally planned to last 60 days, but after additional critical repair items were identified during detailed inspections, the maintenance period was extended to 106 days, with renovation costs of approximately $40 million. This also marked the smelter's first major overhaul in eight years. Data from Zambia's Ministry of Mines shows that KCM's copper production in 2025 was 80,200 mt. This maintenance is part of the company's overall equipment modernization strategy, and KCM plans to increase copper production to 300,000 mt/year by 2030. Meanwhile, the Zambian government is pushing to expand the country's copper industry, planning to raise national copper production from 890,300 mt in 2025 to 3 million mt by 2031. Zambia is currently Africa's second-largest copper producer.
26 mins ago
【Flash | Weather Disruptions Keep Chilean Molybdenum Supply Tight】
1 hour ago
【Flash | Weather Disruptions Keep Chilean Molybdenum Supply Tight】
Read More
【Flash | Weather Disruptions Keep Chilean Molybdenum Supply Tight】
【Flash | Weather Disruptions Keep Chilean Molybdenum Supply Tight】
SMM learned from the market intelligence team of a major overseas mine operator that above-normal rainfall and severe weather across parts of South America in July and August disrupted production and maintenance schedules at some mines. Regional operations improved in September, but mine supply remained tight. Some copper-molybdenum mines still face post-weather maintenance requirements, which may continue to constrain Chilean by-product molybdenum supply and support elevated overseas molybdenum prices.
1 hour ago
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
1 hour ago
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
Read More
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
Looking ahead to tomorrow, available supply in the Shanghai region is expected to remain tight, and with some downstream processing enterprises still having pre-holiday stockpiling demand, spot premiums continue to receive strong support. Although a small amount of imported copper locked in at favorable SHFE/LME price ratios after the import window opened earlier is gradually arriving, the overall volume is limited, and its supplementary effect on market supply is expected to be relatively modest in the short term, making it difficult to significantly ease the current supply tightness. Therefore, spot premiums are expected to have further room to rise tomorrow. However, copper prices are already at elevated levels, the backwardation between prompt and forward months has widened simultaneously, and spot premiums have climbed rapidly, leading to a notable increase in procurement costs for downstream and end-user enterprises, which may gradually reduce their acceptance of high premiums. If premiums continue to rise rapidly, some downstream buyers may turn to a wait-and-see stance, just-in-time procurement may decrease, and market trading activity may pull back. Market participants are advised to monitor the risk of negative feedback on the demand side amid the combined effects of high copper prices, high backwardation, and high premiums.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Vedanta's KCM Nchanga Copper Smelter Resumes Operations After Maintenance
Sep 22, 2026 14:59 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Weather Disruptions Keep Chilean Molybdenum Supply Tight】
Sep 22, 2026 14:18 (GMT+8)
news
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
Sep 22, 2026 14:01 (GMT+8)
news
Tight available supply drives premiums sharply higher; caution needed over weakening downstream acceptance amid high prices and high backwardation [SMM Shanghai Spot Copper]
Sep 22, 2026 14:00 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here