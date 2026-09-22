logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE zinc stopped rising and started to fall overnight, but the center remained at a high level [SMM Zinc Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 22, 2026 09:00 (GMT+8)
[SMM zinc morning comment] Overnight SHFE zinc stopped rising and started to fall, with support from the middle Bollinger Band below. Overnight social inventory increased by another 2,100 mt, and spot market trading was weak at high zinc prices......

Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,944.0/mt. In early trading, LME zinc drifted lower, and the decline widened after entering the European trading session, accelerating to a low of $3,906.5/mt. During the night session, prices rebounded slightly from the low, but were capped by the daily moving average, and pulled back again at the end of the session, finally closing down at $3,925.5/mt, down $15.0/mt, or 0.38%. Trading volume decreased to 12,208 lots, and open interest increased by 1,337 lots to 263,000 lots. Overnight, LME zinc recorded a small bearish candlestick, with moving averages below providing support, and the MACD bearish candlestick narrowed. Overnight, the US dollar index strengthened, and the US Fed further signaled rate hikes. Bears added positions to pressure prices, and LME zinc fell all the way, but the LME Cash-3M backwardation structure continued, and LME zinc's center remained at a high level.

Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,715 yuan/mt. In early trading, bulls added positions to push SHFE zinc sharply higher, touching a high of 26,790 yuan/mt. Subsequently, bears added positions to pressure prices, and prices pulled back under pressure. At the end of the session, prices drifted lower to a low of 26,625 yuan/mt, finally closing down at 26,675 yuan/mt, down 35 yuan/mt, or 0.13%. Trading volume decreased to 47,882 lots, and open interest increased by 708 lots to 136,000 lots. Overnight, SHFE zinc stopped rising and started to fall, with the middle Bollinger Band below providing support. Overnight, social inventory increased again by 2,100 mt. With zinc prices at high levels, spot market trading was weak, and zinc prices encountered resistance above.

Data source statement: Except for public information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Output Rises 1% MoM but Falls 11.1% YoY in July 2026
45 mins ago
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Output Rises 1% MoM but Falls 11.1% YoY in July 2026
Read More
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Output Rises 1% MoM but Falls 11.1% YoY in July 2026
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Output Rises 1% MoM but Falls 11.1% YoY in July 2026
【Peruvian Zinc Concentrate Production】According to Peru’s mining statistics bulletin, Peru produced 102,100 mt of zinc concentrate in July 2026, up 1% MoM but down 11.1% YoY. Zinc concentrate production totaled 746,000 mt in January–July 2026, down 12% YoY.
45 mins ago
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY
45 mins ago
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY
Read More
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY
【Peruvian Zinc Concentrate Exports】According to Peru Customs statistics, Peru exported 159,600 mt of zinc concentrate in July 2026, up 27% MoM but down 28% YoY.
45 mins ago
Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]
3 hours ago
Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]
Read More
Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]
Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]
[Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low] In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,520-26,740 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 26,720-26,830 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,500-26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 30-130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,230 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a discount of 20-90 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Output Rises 1% MoM but Falls 11.1% YoY in July 2026
Sep 22, 2026 14:22 (GMT+8)
news
Peru's Zinc Concentrate Exports Rise 27% MoM in July 2026, Down 28% YoY
Sep 22, 2026 14:22 (GMT+8)
news
Tianjin Zinc: Zinc Prices Consolidate at Highs, Downstream Purchasing Sentiment Low [SMM Midday Commentary]
Sep 22, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | IQE Expands Indium Phosphide (InP) Capacity as AI Datacenter Demand Accelerates】
Sep 22, 2026 11:53 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
SHFE zinc stopped rising and started to fall overnight, but the center remained at a high level [SMM Zinc Morning Comment] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)