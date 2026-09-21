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[SMM Coal Flash] ESDM Approves Bayan Resources’ 2026 RKAB Revision

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:46 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has approved the 2026 RKAB revisions for PT Bayan Resources Tbk’s three subsidiaries, PT Tiwa Abadi, PT Tanur Jaya and PT Fajar Sakti Prima. The revised RKAB provides an additional coal production quota of around 15-20 million tonnes for the three subsidiaries.

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