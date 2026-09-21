[SMM Coal Flash] India Pushes Uttar Pradesh to Accelerate Development of Saharpur Jamarpani Coal Block

India’s Ministry of Coal has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to accelerate development of the Saharpur Jamarpani captive coal block in Jharkhand to strengthen long-term fuel security for the state’s thermal power plants and reduce reliance on external coal supplies, particularly from Coal India Limited. Located in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, the block has reserves of more than 973 million tonnes and was allocated to Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) in August 2015 to meet the coal requirements of its thermal power projects. However, more than 10 years after its allocation, the block has yet to be operationalised.