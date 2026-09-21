Tug-of-war between sellers and buyers continues, magnesium prices in the doldrums today [SMM magnesium ingot spot express]

SMM September 18 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,750-15,850 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,700-15,800 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were reported at $2,250-2,350/mt.

Supply side, mainstream quotations from producers centered around 15,800 yuan/mt. Some enterprises proactively lowered their offers to facilitate transactions, with low-priced cargoes already seeing actual deals at 15,750 yuan/mt. However, most producers showed no willingness to sell below 15,800 yuan/mt, with both price-holding and price-cutting sentiments coexisting. Demand side, overall demand was extremely weak, and downstream purchase willingness remained subdued. Although inquiries were moderate, actual order follow-through was insufficient. Daily market trading volume was only a few hundred mt, with traders mostly staying on the sidelines. Overall, the short-term supply-demand imbalance is prominent. Under the supply-strong, demand-weak pattern, prices still face downward pressure. Attention should be paid to the pace of downstream restocking and producers' production cuts.