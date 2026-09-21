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Tug-of-war between sellers and buyers continues, magnesium prices in the doldrums today [SMM magnesium ingot spot express]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:13 (GMT+8)
[Supply-demand tug-of-war continues, magnesium prices in the doldrums today] Mainstream quotations from producers centered around 15,800 yuan/mt. Some enterprises proactively lowered their offers to facilitate transactions, with actual deals concluded at as low as 15,750 yuan/mt. However, most producers showed no willingness to sell below 15,800 yuan/mt, as sentiments of holding prices firm and conceding prices coexisted.

SMM September 18 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,750-15,850 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,700-15,800 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were reported at $2,250-2,350/mt.

Supply side, mainstream quotations from producers centered around 15,800 yuan/mt. Some enterprises proactively lowered their offers to facilitate transactions, with low-priced cargoes already seeing actual deals at 15,750 yuan/mt. However, most producers showed no willingness to sell below 15,800 yuan/mt, with both price-holding and price-cutting sentiments coexisting. Demand side, overall demand was extremely weak, and downstream purchase willingness remained subdued. Although inquiries were moderate, actual order follow-through was insufficient. Daily market trading volume was only a few hundred mt, with traders mostly staying on the sidelines. Overall, the short-term supply-demand imbalance is prominent. Under the supply-strong, demand-weak pattern, prices still face downward pressure. Attention should be paid to the pace of downstream restocking and producers' production cuts.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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