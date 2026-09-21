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[SMM Brief] PV module bidding capacity from 9.14-9.20 was 5,444.44 MW, with an average winning bid price of 0.73 yuan/W

Published: Sep 21, 2026 18:08 (GMT+8)
From September 14, 2026 to September 20, 2026, SMM statistics show that enterprises in China won bids for a total of 53 PV module projects, with an average winning bid price of 0.73 yuan/W. The total awarded procurement capacity was 5,444.44 MW, an increase of 2,226.65 MW compared with the previous statistical period.

SMM, September 21:

From September 14 to September 20, 2026, SMM statistics show domestic winning bids in China: TrinaSolar Co., Ltd., TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Runergy New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and others, totaling 53 projects. Among them, 26 projects disclosed winning bid capacity, 10 projects disclosed winning bid prices, and the main module type procured during the current statistical period was N-type modules.

According to SMM analysis, the main winning bid capacity during the current statistical period fell within the 500 MW to 5,000 MW range, with 3 sections accounting for 82.65% of the total disclosed winning bid capacity during the current statistical period. The chart above shows the capacity and average price for each winning bid range. Specific details are as follows:

  1. The 0 MW-1 MW range had 5 sections accounting for 0.03%, with an average price of 0.773 yuan/W;
  2. the 1 MW-6 MW range had 5 sections accounting for 0.32%, with an average price of 0.845 yuan/W;
  3. the 6 MW-50 MW range had 7 sections accounting for 2.58%, with an average price of 0.696 yuan/W;
  4. the 50 MW-100 MW range had 2 sections accounting for 2.13%, with an average price of 0.7 yuan/W;
  5. the 100 MW-200 MW range had 3 sections accounting for 6.78%, with the average price undisclosed;
  6. the 200 MW-500 MW range had 1 section accounting for 5.51%, with an average price of 0.782 yuan/W;
  7. the 500 MW-1,000 MW range had 2 sections accounting for 27.55%, with an average price of 0.71 yuan/W;
  8. the 2,000 MW-5,000 MW range had 1 section accounting for 55.10%, with the average price undisclosed.

The weighted average price during the current statistical period was 0.73 yuan/W, up 0.01 yuan/W from the previous week. In terms of total winning bid procurement capacity, the current statistical period was 5,444.44 MW, an increase of 2,226.65 MW from the previous statistical period. Two framework procurement projects were opened during the current statistical period:

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for 3,000 MW of the "China Railway Construction Network Information Technology Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project.

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for Section 1 of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project at an average price of 0.71 yuan/W for 1,000 MW.

LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd. won the bid for Section 2 of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project at an average price of 0.782 yuan/W for 300 MW.

In terms of regional distribution of sections, the region with the highest winning bid capacity during the current statistical period was Beijing at 4,302.85 MW, accounting for 79.03% of the current statistical period, followed by Ningxia at 500.02 MW and Yunnan at 209.36 MW, accounting for 9.18% and 3.85% of the total, respectively.

Key winning bid information during the statistical period of 9.14-9.2:

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for 3,000 MW of the "China Railway Construction Network Information Technology Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project.

TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. won the bid for Section 1 of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project at an average price of 0.71 yuan/W for 1,000 MW.

TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd. won the bid for 500 MW of the "PowerChina China Power Construction Co., Ltd. Beijing Institute CGN New Energy Zhonghuan Lingwu 500,000 kW PV Hybrid Project Monocrystalline Silicon Double-Glass PV Modules."

LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd. won the bid for Section 2 of the "China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. 2026-2027 PV Modules" project at an average price of 0.782 yuan/W for 300 MW.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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