【SMM Analysis】August Chrome Ore Imports Continue to Drop: Lower Shipments Tighten Supply

News Release: Sep 21, 2026

According to China Customs statistics: China's total chrome ore imports stood at 2.3619 million tonnes in August 2026, down 9.42% month-on-month (MoM) and up 12.5% year-on-year (YoY).

Breakdown by origin:

Imports from South Africa: 1.89 million tonnes, -13.13% MoM, +7.77% YoY

Imports from Turkey: 147,400 tonnes, +37.3% MoM, +173.34% YoY

Imports from Zimbabwe: 213,600 tonnes, -12.15% MoM, +6.68% YoY

From January to August 2026, China's cumulative chrome ore imports reached 19.0207 million tonnes, rising 35.81% YoY.

South Africa: 15.28 million tonnes, +31.42% YoY

Turkey: 1.05 million tonnes, +132.2% YoY

Zimbabwe: 1.73 million tonnes, +52.24% YoY

High port inventories of chrome ore in China were the core driver behind reduced ore shipments. Large volumes of chrome ore arrived in concentrated batches in H1, pushing port stocks above 5 million tonnes quickly, which then fluctuated narrowly at high levels. Subsequently, the market entered the consumption off-season with weak demand. Stainless steel tender prices kept falling and ferrochrome prices trended lower, squeezing smelters' profit margins. Purchasing activity for chrome ore slowed with limited spot transactions, leading to lower shipments from South Africa.

Overall, the surplus supply of ferrochrome is unlikely to reverse in the short run, and further price declines remain probable. Some smelters cut output or halted production amid negative margins, weakening their appetite for raw material purchases and dragging down chrome ore import volumes. Market participants should continue to monitor the resumption pace of South African ferrochrome production and shifts in domestic demand.