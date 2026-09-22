SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for September 21

[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (September 19 to September 25), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance was 1.5267 million mt, up 56,000 mt WoW. Next week (September 26 to October 2), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance is expected to be 1.5733 million mt, up 46,600 mt WoW.

Building materials, this week's impact from maintenance was 1.1009 million mt, down 25,400 mt WoW, and next week's impact from building materials maintenance is expected to be 963,200 mt, down 137,700 mt WoW.

Hot rolling, this week's impact from maintenance was 109,700 mt, down 12,900 mt WoW, and next week's impact from hot rolling maintenance is expected to be 82,600 mt, down 27,100 mt WoW.