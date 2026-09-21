Wangcang County Investment Field Trip Team Visits Inner Mongolia to Connect with Junlu Hydrogen Energy and Discuss Green Hydrogen Industry Cooperation

Recently, a investment promotion survey team from Wangcang County traveled to Inner Mongolia to conduct a specialized industry survey, focusing on visiting Junlv Hydrogen Energy Inner Mongolia Group, a key enterprise of the chamber of commerce. The two sides engaged in in-depth exchanges on core topics such as the implementation of the green hydrogen industry and the coordinated development of new energy, precisely identifying potential for government-enterprise cooperation and supporting the upgrading of the local green industry.

Junlv Hydrogen Energy: Establishing the development direction of "West-to-East Hydrogen Transmission, North-to-South Hydrogen Flow, and Offshore Hydrogen Onshore"

During the field trip, Liao Linchun, general manager of Junlv Hydrogen Energy Inner Mongolia Group, accompanied the delegation throughout the visit and provided a systematic introduction to the company's overall development status. He gave detailed explanations of the progress in signing and implementing key projects, the advancement of engineering construction, the company's core technology patent reserves, and the layout of diversified green hydrogen application scenarios, fully demonstrating the company's technological accumulation and industrial strength in the hydrogen energy sector. At the same time, Liao Linchun shared the company's medium and long-term development strategy and nationwide layout plans.

As a professional enterprise deeply engaged in China's green hydrogen sector for many years, Junlv Hydrogen Energy has aligned itself with the development trends of the new energy industry and establishedthe core development direction of "West-to-East Hydrogen Transmission, North-to-South Hydrogen Flow, and Offshore Hydrogen Onshore", actively participating in the construction of a nationwide integrated hydrogen energy industry network. The company precisely leverages the resource advantages of three major renewable energy-rich regions in northern, northwestern, and northeastern China to advance the implementation of green electricity-to-green hydrogen projects at scale.

Currently, the company is fully committed to building a "1+N" comprehensive hydrogen energy ecosystem industry cluster, relying on mature hydrogen production technologies, well-established project implementation experience, and rich application scenarios to continuously expand the boundaries of the green hydrogen industry. Through large-scale and standardized project layouts, it effectively supports the high-quality development of the new energy industry in various regions.

Wangcang County boasts outstanding clean energy resource endowments, and the two sides discussed pathways for green hydrogen implementation

This government-enterprise engagement focused on the practical implementation of industrial projects, conducting targeted discussions that combined Wangcang County's local industrial characteristics and resource advantages. Wangcang County is endowed with abundant wind power, PV, hydropower, and other clean energy resources, while also possessing well-developed chemical industry supporting facilities and industrial park carrying capacity, making it an excellent implementation base for developing green electricity conversion and green hydrogen production industries.

The survey team and the enterprise conducted in-depth exchanges on key areas such as large-scale green hydrogen production, efficient green electricity conversion, localized adaptation of the hydrogen energy industry, and supporting industry chain development. Based on local resource endowments, industrial park carrying capacity, and the enterprise's technological, project, and resource advantages, both sides precisely identified cooperation entry points and conducted targeted discussions on the feasibility and practical pathways for implementing hydrogen energy and green electricity industry projects.

This field trip established an efficient communication bridge between Wangcang County and a leading hydrogen energy enterprise, effectively opening up channels for connecting local resources with industrial technologies. Through this in-depth exchange, both sides further clarified the direction of cooperation, complementary advantages, and implementation approaches. In the future, the two sides will maintain regular communication, refine cooperation plans, and solidify implementation measures. Leveraging Junlv Hydrogen's technological and project advantages, combined with Wangcang's local clean energy resources and industrial carrier advantages, they will explore the creation of new models for the green hydrogen and green electricity industries suited to regional development.