August galvanized sheet exports from China fell sharply; what are the expectations for September? [SMM analysis]

SMM, September 21:

According to the latest customs data, in terms of galvanized sheet, China's galvanized sheet exports in August 2026 were 982,700 mt, down 10.66% MoM and down 10.46% YoY. Cumulative galvanized sheet exports from January to August totaled 8.7893 million mt, down 4.65% YoY.

By country, the Philippines imported 124,000 mt of galvanized sheet from China in August, ranking first; Thailand imported 84,000 mt, accounting for 8.56%, ranking second; Vietnam imported 49,000 mt, accounting for 5%, ranking third.

China's galvanized sheet exports in August declined significantly from July. On the one hand, due to the ongoing impact of South Korea's anti-dumping duties on Chinese products, China's galvanized sheet exports to South Korea remained at a low level in August; on the other hand, affected by the off-season for consumption, imports of Chinese galvanized sheet by major markets such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam declined MoM in August. In addition, the recurring US-Iran conflict prevented a sustained recovery in China's galvanized sheet exports to the Middle East, with August export volumes to the region remaining generally stable MoM.

Entering September, China's galvanized sheet exports are expected to have some room for growth. As the weather gradually cools, outdoor construction projects are likely to increase, and end-use consumption is expected to gradually recover, further driving galvanized sheet demand and providing some support for China's galvanized sheet exports.

(The above information is based on market collection and a comprehensive assessment by the SMM research team. The information provided herein is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct investment advice. Clients should make prudent decisions and should not use this as a substitute for independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are not related to SMM.)



