Jubilee Metals said in its 14 September operational update that several companies had expressed interest in its Tjate PGM project and that it was reviewing the approaches as part of a strategic review. Jubilee retained the South African asset after selling its other chrome and PGM operations; Miningmx reported that a disposal is under consideration as the company focuses on Zambian copper.

A sale could transfer responsibility for developing Tjate. Expressions of interest are neither a sale agreement nor financing commitments, and no production timetable has been announced. Any contribution to PGM supply depends on future development decisions.