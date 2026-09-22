Aug copper plate/sheet and strip exports edge down 0.62% YoY, South Korea returns to top spot [SMM analysis]

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China's copper plate/sheet and strip exports were 11,585.83 mt, down 12.94% MoM and down 0.62% YoY; from January to August, China's cumulative copper plate/sheet and strip exports were 96,210.4 mt, up 16.47% YoY.

In August 2026, copper plate/sheet and strip exports covered 96 countries and regions, with total exports of 11,586 mt, down 0.62% YoY. By destination: South Korea was the largest export destination, with exports of 2,053 mt, accounting for 17.7%, up 10.4% YoY; Vietnam posted impressive growth, with exports of 1,756 mt, accounting for 15.2%, up 51.6% YoY. Egypt saw explosive growth, with exports of 470 mt, up 367.1% YoY; exports to the US were 512 mt, up 28.5% YoY. Exports to Taiwan, China, Malaysia, India, Japan, and Thailand pulled back YoY; Canada edged up, with exports of 285 mt, up 1.8% YoY. Other markets combined exported 3,222 mt, down 17.0% YoY. Overall, August copper plate/sheet and strip export volume was basically flat YoY, with strong growth in Vietnam, Egypt, and the US offsetting declines in Taiwan, China and parts of Southeast Asia, supporting stable exports.

Data source: General Administration of Customs

By trade mode, the export structure of copper plate/sheet and strip in August shifted compared with July. Specifically, processing trade with imported materials remained the core export mode in August, with its share rising to 68.1%; processing and assembling trade was 1,573 mt, with its share pulling back to 13.6%; Ordinary Trade exports were 1,279 mt, accounting for 11.0%; other trade was 845 mt, accounting for 7.3%. Overall, processing trade with supplied materials saw a notable decline in August, while the share of processing trade with imported materials rose, and the share of Ordinary Trade edged up.

Data source: General Administration of Customs

By category, copper plate/sheet and strip exports by product diverged in August. Copper strip remained the main export product, with exports of 7,957 mt, accounting for 69% of total exports, up 1.6% YoY and down 11.3% MoM. Brass strip exports were 2,226 mt, accounting for 19%, up 11.9% YoY and up 1.9% MoM, the only category to achieve positive MoM growth. Bronze strip, cupronickel strip, and other categories were under pressure, with both YoY and MoM declines; among them, cupronickel strip saw a MoM decline of 73.3%, the steepest drop. Overall, copper strip remained the core support for copper plate/sheet and strip exports, brass strip export demand showed resilience, while alloy copper strip exports generally weakened.

Data source: General Administration of Customs

(HS code 74091110, 74091190, 74091900, 74092100, 74092900, 74093100, 74093900, 74094000, 74099000)