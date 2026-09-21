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[Solid-state: FAW Reports Low-pressure Sulfide Battery Breakthrough; Li2S Pilot Lines Advance]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 14:11 (GMT+8)
Sulfide solid-state batteries are gaining pace in China. FAW and the Eastern Institute of Technology reported a low-pressure operation breakthrough published in a top journal, and Hunan Liuli partnered with Tengyuan Cobalt on a lithium sulfide pilot line. Yahua's Li2S pilot line has entered design with a new gas-solid synthesis process, Tianhua's 99.9%-purity product is at pilot stage, and Guanghua Tech already sells Li2S. Battery-grade Li2S still averages about RMB 2 million/t; the industry targets roughly RMB 200,000/t long term to unlock mass commercialization of all-solid-state batteries.

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