August Phosphate Ore Imports and Exports Surge as Peak Demand Season Arrives? [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Phosphate Ore Imports and Exports Surge in August as Demand Peak Season Approaches?] In August 2026, China's phosphate ore imports surged MoM and the price center shifted upward. Total imports for the month reached 116,000 mt, soaring 563.2% MoM, largely recovering from the extremely low base in July caused by the export ban. The average import price rebounded to $94.6/mt, up 12.0% MoM. Egypt and Jordan together accounted for as much as 98.3%, further intensifying source concentration. Meanwhile, on the export side, after consecutive months of zero transactions, August suddenly saw volumes surge to 61,000 mt, signaling market preheating ahead of the end of the phosphate fertiliser export ban window.