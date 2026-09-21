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Macro tightening aftershocks and fundamental support factors intertwine, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 12:34
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Macro Tightening Ripples Weigh Against Fundamental Support, the Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract Consolidates]

Tin Midday Commentary, September 21, 2026

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at 408,300-410,400 yuan/mt, averaging 409,350 yuan/mt, up 4,700 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract drifted higher today, hitting an intraday high of 410,460 yuan/mt and a low of 406,400 yuan/mt, closing the morning at 409,260 yuan/mt, up 3,900 yuan/mt or 0.96% from the previous settlement. Open interest continued to pull back by 1,947 lots during the day, with the rebound accompanied by sustained capital outflows, limiting momentum for chasing gains.

On the LME, 3M tin firmed modestly, currently at $53,820/mt, up $360/mt or 0.67% from the previous trading day.

2. Spot Market

Spot trading was mediocre today. Last week, when prices were at relatively low levels, downstream enterprises generally completed a round of concentrated stockpiling. This week, after the futures price center rebounded above 400,000 yuan, downstream players shifted to a wait-and-see, digesting stance, with procurement pace slowing notably and actual transactions limited. As the National Day holiday approaches, the market expects a small amount of restocking demand to emerge before the holiday, but overall volumes will likely be limited, driven mainly by essential turnover needs.

3. Outlook

After the rate hike decision, the overseas tightening aftermath has not subsided. Last Friday, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose another 4.9 bp to 4.995%, back near the 5% mark, while the 2-year yield closed at 4.741%, a 52-week high. The US dollar index gained 1.14% for the week, its largest weekly rise in three months, and the market continues to price in another hike in October. The renewed strength in rates and the dollar is exerting persistent upside pressure on base metals valuations. US equities also diverged—the Dow posted a four-day losing streak while the Nasdaq rose alone, supported by tech stocks, and the "triple witching" with roughly $7 trillion in options expiring amplified market volatility.

Against this backdrop, SHFE tin's continued rebound reflects more of a repair extension after prior bearish factors were largely digested: the decision met expectations, causing tightening pressure to peak for now, and structural support from tight available spot supply and long supplier pre-sale schedules has kept the futures price center moving higher.

On fundamentals, progress at Myanmar mining areas remains constrained by water levels and ore grade issues, and market concerns over supply have not faded, providing a floor underneath.

In the short term, SHFE tin is in a consolidating balance between tightening aftermath pressure and fundamental support. As the holiday approaches, market participants are gradually stepping aside and spot trading is turning quiet. Without fresh drivers, the price center could see a narrow softening before the holiday. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to consolidate in the 402,000-409,000 yuan/mt range in the short term, with resistance near 410,000 yuan/mt above and the 400,000 yuan mark as the primary support below.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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