Shanghai Xiafei Pump Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing are facing both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and green, low-carbon transformation. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is committed to delivering a truly distinctive industry annual conference. This conference will focus on downstream application segments and long-term contract supply-demand matching, aiming to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price forecasting, and long-term contract negotiation. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In the golden autumn of October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together, engage in candid exchanges, and pursue common development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Shanghai Xiafei Pump Industry Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Shanghai Xiafei Pump Industry Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise and a specialized and sophisticated enterprise integrating development, production, and sales. The company has a professional design and development team with extensive industry experience, and has established comprehensive systems for production management, quality control, and market development. Through closer cooperation with upstream and downstream enterprises, as well as continuous innovation in technology and management, the company enhances the competitiveness of its products.

The MORAK series air-operated diaphragm pumps produced by the company feature damage-free dry running, low material shear force, explosion-proof safety, multiple material options, and suitability for various fluid transfer applications. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Integrity, Innovation, Development," pursues technological and managerial innovation, and is committed to providing high-quality products and services. We sincerely welcome long-established customers and new clients to join hands in building a national brand of diaphragm pumps.

Contact Information

Hotline: 021-51863888

Address: Units 95 and 96, Lane 666, Xianing Road, Jinshan Industrial Zone, Shanghai