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[SMM PV Flash] UK Consults on Commitment Fee for Oversubscribed Battery Grid Queue

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:42
Ofgem has opened a consultation on a proposed financial commitment for battery projects in an oversubscribed grid-connection queue, with indicative levels from £3,000 to £25,000 per MW. Around 83 GW of battery capacity remains in the reformed queue, in addition to roughly 7 GW operating, versus a projected 29 GW requirement by 2035. The measure is not yet final; if approved, it could change connection-development costs and the screening of storage and co-located solar projects.

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