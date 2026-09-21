GACC: China's August copper ore and concentrate imports down 9.5% YoY, breakdown of import and export data

Data released by the online query platform of customs statistics showed that China's imports of copper ores and concentrates in August 2026 amounted to 2,508,014.24 mt, up 5.44% MoM and down 9.50% YoY.

China imported 826,006.05 mt of copper ores and concentrates from Chile in August, up 26.22% MoM and down 14.20% YoY.

China imported 528,792.79 mt of copper ores and concentrates from Peru in August, down 4.40% MoM and down 6.22% YoY.

On the export side, China's exports of copper ores and concentrates in August 2026 were 1.39 mt, up 12.42% MoM and up 4,706.90% YoY.

China exported 0.51 mt of copper ores and concentrates to the UK in August, down 1.73% MoM and up 5,020.00% YoY.

China exported 0.34 mt of copper ores and concentrates to the Netherlands in August, up 9.48% MoM.

The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of China's General Administration of Customs:

Destination August 2026 (mt) MoM YoY UK 0.51 -1.73% 5,020.00% Netherlands 0.34 9.48% - Mongolia 0.26 18.72% - Australia 0.12 520.00% - Belgium 0.10 -14.29% 405.26% Kazakhstan 0.03 107.69% - Switzerland 0.01 - - Azerbaijan 0.01 150.00% - Total 1.39 12.42% 4,706.90%

Data source: General Administration of Customs

(Wenhua Composite)