GACC: China's Aug copper cathode imports down 18.62% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined copper imports in August 2026 stood at 250,172.87 mt, down 10.51% MoM and down 18.62% YoY.



China imported 82,158.09 mt of refined copper from the DRC in August, down 21.42% MoM and down 34.95% YoY.

On the export side, China's refined copper exports in August 2026 stood at 50,416.13 mt, up 44.67% MoM and up 37.00% YoY.

China exported 18,497.08 mt of refined copper to the US in August, up 136.80% MoM and up 3,591.37% YoY.



The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of the General Administration of Customs of China:

Destination Aug 2026 (mt) MoM YoY US 18,497.08 136.80% 3,591.37% Taiwan, China 9,133.40 31.94% -28.09% Thailand 7,061.49 -8.47% 5.43% Hong Kong, China 6,763.37 - 422,610.75% Indonesia 3,389.02 5.99% 88.79% Vietnam 2,872.33 -25.79% -67.26% Malaysia 1,847.30 208.80% 21.48% South Korea 500.62 -88.54% - Japan 299.49 -0.30% - Sweden 49.82 - - Uzbekistan 2.00 0% - Russia 0.15 - - Saudi Arabia 0.06 - - Total 50,416.13 44.67% 37.00%

Source: General Administration of Customs





(Wenhua Composite)