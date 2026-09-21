GACC: China's Aug copper cathode imports down 18.62% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined copper imports in August 2026 stood at 250,172.87 mt, down 10.51% MoM and down 18.62% YoY.
China imported 82,158.09 mt of refined copper from the DRC in August, down 21.42% MoM and down 34.95% YoY.
On the export side, China's refined copper exports in August 2026 stood at 50,416.13 mt, up 44.67% MoM and up 37.00% YoY.
China exported 18,497.08 mt of refined copper to the US in August, up 136.80% MoM and up 3,591.37% YoY.
The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of the General Administration of Customs of China:
|
Destination
|
Aug 2026 (mt)
|
MoM
|
YoY
|
US
|
18,497.08
|
136.80%
|
3,591.37%
|
Taiwan, China
|
9,133.40
|
31.94%
|
-28.09%
|
Thailand
|
7,061.49
|
-8.47%
|
5.43%
|
Hong Kong, China
|
6,763.37
|
-
|
422,610.75%
|
Indonesia
|
3,389.02
|
5.99%
|
88.79%
|
Vietnam
|
2,872.33
|
-25.79%
|
-67.26%
|
Malaysia
|
1,847.30
|
208.80%
|
21.48%
|
South Korea
|
500.62
|
-88.54%
|
-
|
Japan
|
299.49
|
-0.30%
|
-
|
Sweden
|
49.82
|
-
|
-
|
Uzbekistan
|
2.00
|
0%
|
-
|
Russia
|
0.15
|
-
|
-
|
Saudi Arabia
|
0.06
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
50,416.13
|
44.67%
|
37.00%
Source: General Administration of Customs
(Wenhua Composite)