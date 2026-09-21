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GACC: China's Aug copper cathode imports down 18.62% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports

Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:03

Data released by the customs statistics online platform showed that China's refined copper imports in August 2026 stood at 250,172.87 mt, down 10.51% MoM and down 18.62% YoY.
　　
China imported 82,158.09 mt of refined copper from the DRC in August, down 21.42% MoM and down 34.95% YoY.

On the export side, China's refined copper exports in August 2026 stood at 50,416.13 mt, up 44.67% MoM and up 37.00% YoY.

China exported 18,497.08 mt of refined copper to the US in August, up 136.80% MoM and up 3,591.37% YoY.

　　
The following is a breakdown of export data compiled from the official website of the General Administration of Customs of China:

Destination

Aug 2026 (mt)

MoM

YoY

US

18,497.08

136.80%

3,591.37%

Taiwan, China

9,133.40

31.94%

-28.09%

Thailand

7,061.49

-8.47%

5.43%

Hong Kong, China

6,763.37

-

422,610.75%

Indonesia

3,389.02

5.99%

88.79%

Vietnam

2,872.33

-25.79%

-67.26%

Malaysia

1,847.30

208.80%

21.48%

South Korea

500.62

-88.54%

-

Japan

299.49

-0.30%

-

Sweden

49.82

-

-

Uzbekistan

2.00

0%

-

Russia

0.15

-

-

Saudi Arabia

0.06

-

-

Total

50,416.13

44.67%

37.00%

Source: General Administration of Customs


　　
　　(Wenhua Composite)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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GACC: China's Aug copper cathode imports down 18.62% YoY, breakdown of imports and exports - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)