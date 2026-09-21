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LME lead hits a near one-month high, SHFE lead 2611 contract takes over as the most-traded contract [SMM Lead Morning News]

Published: Sep 21, 2026 08:44

SMM, September 21:

Last Friday, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,908.0/mt on September 18, drifted higher during Asian and European trading hours, reached an intraday high of $1,922.0/mt in the evening, and finally closed at $1,921.0/mt, up $10.0/mt or 0.52% from the previous trading day's closing price. The full-day trading range was $1,907.5-1,922.0/mt, with a trading volume of 8,596 lots and open interest of 184,569 lots. The daily candlestick closed bullish for another session, holding above the $1,900/mt level and hitting a new high in nearly a month.

Last Friday, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,300 yuan/mt, shot up quickly after the open to an intraday high of 16,450 yuan/mt before pulling back on resistance, then consolidated in the 16,350-16,380 yuan/mt range and finally closed at 16,355 yuan/mt, up 30 yuan/mt or 0.18% from the previous trading day's closing price, with a trading volume of 49,534 lots and open interest of 70,001 lots.

Last Friday evening, the most-traded SHFE lead contract officially rolled over to the SHFE lead 2611 contract, while the SHFE lead 2610 contract saw a trading volume of 28,299 lots and open interest of 34,270 lots during the day. Overall, on Friday, both SHFE and LME remained firm, with LME lead hitting a new rebound high in nearly a month, while SHFE lead's old and new most-traded contracts retreated after rapid rises in succession, with overbought indicators and insufficient volume momentum.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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