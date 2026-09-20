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SK On to Supply 18GWh LFP Batteries to NeoVolta for US Energy Storage Projects Through 2031

Published: Sep 20, 2026 18:13
SK On announced on September 19 a long-term strategic agreement to supply 9GWh of lithium iron phosphate pouch cells to US energy storage company NeoVolta Power from 2027 through 2031 for utility-scale and commercial-and-industrial BESS applications, with production at SK On's US manufacturing facility. An additional arrangement covers another 9GWh of cell supply and a pack purchase under which NeoVolta will sell energy storage packs back to SK On, bringing total collaboration to 18GWh. The signing ceremony took place on August 27 at SK On headquarters in Seoul. NeoVolta Power is majority-owned by NeoVolta Inc. and operates a manufacturing plant in Pendergrass, Georgia. The deal marks SK On's expansion from high-nickel EV batteries into LFP for energy storage, strengthening its US domestic manufacturing footprint.

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