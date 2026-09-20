Rare earth market prices continue to run in the doldrums, with limited actual transaction volume expansion [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth market prices continue to run in the doldrums, with limited actual transaction volume growth] Overall, the market today showed a divergent pattern of "oxides fully stable, metals alone declining": the Pr-Nd series has seen no changes for two consecutive days, while gadolinium, holmium, erbium, and other previously adjusted varieties have entered consolidation, with only dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal continuing to concede on price; the transaction side has yet to recover, with buyers and sellers still locked in a standoff at low levels, and metal producers' price concessions have brought only limited improvement in actual shipments. Downstream players are mainly engaged in price-comparison inquiries and just-in-time procurement, and the actual implementation of pre-holiday stockpiling remains the biggest variable at present.