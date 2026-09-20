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China's Rare Earth Magnet Exports Down 6% MoM, 18% YoY in August 2026

Published: Sep 20, 2026 16:32
Source: SMM
[SMM Rare Earth News] According to customs data, China's rare earth permanent magnet exports in August 2026 were 5,010 mt, down 6% MoM and down 18% YoY. Cumulative rare earth permanent magnet exports from January to August 2026 were 41,890 mt, up 23% compared to the same period last year.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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