Titanium Industry Chain Trends Diverge, High-End Demand Underpins Overall Stability in the Doldrums [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]

[SMM Titanium Weekly Review: Titanium Industry Chain Trends Diverge as High-End Demand Underpins Overall Weak Stability] The upstream titanium concentrate market remains in the doldrums, with supply expansion coupled with weak end-use demand making it difficult for ore-side prices to improve significantly in the short term, and the market is expected to continue its weak and stable trajectory. In contrast, the titanium dioxide market has shown positive signals, with downstream orders gradually being released, the September peak season effect continuing to manifest, and producers showing strong willingness to hold prices firm, giving titanium dioxide a foundation for a rise in the short term. However, prices are unlikely to rebound sharply and quickly, and the market will most likely drift higher. Going forward, continued attention should be paid to downstream purchase willingness as well as order-taking and production schedules at titanium dioxide enterprises.