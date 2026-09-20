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China's Titanium Imports and Exports Show Mixed Growth in August 2026

Published: Sep 20, 2026 11:05
Source: SMM
【SMM Titanium Flash】According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs, China's total imports of titanium concentrate in August 2026 amounted to 579,600 tons, marking a significant month-on-month increase of 67.13%. From January to August, the total imports of titanium concentrate reached 3.856 million tons, representing a cumulative year-on-year growth of 15.7%. Exports of titanium sponge in August amounted to 708 tons, showing a month-on-month increase of 23.78%. From January to August, cumulative exports of titanium sponge totaled 5,131 tons, marking a cumulative year-on-year increase of 11.74%. In August, exports of titanium dioxide totaled 144,000 tons, representing a month-on-month decrease of 0.2%, which was basically unchanged from July. From January to August 2026, cumulative exports of titanium dioxide amounted to 1.357 million tons, showing a cumulative year-on-year increase of 14%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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